ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Isaac Dye had 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-68 win against Southwestern Adventist on Saturday.

Dye had five rebounds for the Wildcats (3-3). Willan Marie-Anais added 18 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Xabi Lopez had 11 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

Jordan Poole finished with 26 points, four assists and two steals for the Knights. Andre Guajardo Mancilla added 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.