1
Dye has 21, Abilene Christian takes down Southwestern Adventist 87-68
The home team secured an eighty-seven to sixty-eight basketball victory; the win improves their record to three and three
- 1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Isaac Dye had 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-68 win against Southwestern Adventist on Saturday.
Dye had five rebounds for the Wildcats (3-3). Willan Marie-Anais added 18 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Xabi Lopez had 11 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.
Jordan Poole finished with 26 points, four assists and two steals for the Knights. Andre Guajardo Mancilla added 20 points and eight rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.