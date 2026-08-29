Dylan Crews hits an RBI single in 10th sends Nationals past Marlins, 5-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Crews hit an RBI single with two out in the 10th inning to give the Washington Nationals a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Miami pitchers had set down 21 consecutive Nationals before Michael Petersen (3-4) walked José Tena and Daylen Lile in the 10th inning to push automatic runner Nasim Nuñez to third. Crews then singled to the left of diving second baseman Xavier Edwards to win it.

Orlando Ribalta (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for his first major league victory in 70 career appearances.

Washington has won three in a row for the first time since Aug. 7-9.

Washington starter Cade Cavalli left the game after four hitless innings after he was hit in the right ankle by a 93 mph grounder from Javier Sanoja. Cavalli recovered to throw out Sanoja but limped back to the dugout. The team said the right-hander had right calf discomfort.

Heriberto Hernández hit his team-high 22nd home run for the Marlins, who have dropped four of five to fall to 68-68.

The Nationals went ahead in the third against Sandy Alcantara when catcher Joe Mack tried to underhand Crews’ dribbler but tossed it past first baseman Kyle Stowers allowing two runs to score. Crews later scored on Brady House’s single , and Jorbit Vivas followed with an RBI double to make it 4-0.

Miami had only one hit through 6 2/3 innings before Leo Jiménez’s single. Agustín Ramírez walked, and Stowers followed with a two-run double. Brad Lord entered, and Hernández hit his second pitch into the visitor’s bullpen to tie it.

Alcantara, who made his 198th start with the Marlins to pass Ricky Nolasco for the franchise’s career record, allowed four runs in six innings and struck out three.

Cavalli struck out eight and walked three.

Up next

Miami RHP Janson Junk (6-8, 4.21 ERA) faces Washington rookie LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-6, 3.72) on Sunday.

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