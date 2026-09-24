Eagles look to add to perfect start by stopping the Bears' rushing attack on Monday night

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears made a memorable trip to Philadelphia in November, rushing for 281 yards in an impressive 24-15 victory over the Eagles .

Philadelphia is hoping to return the favor on Monday night, when it visits Chicago in search of a second straight road win.

“They are one of the better running teams in the league,” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “They’ve got a really great (offensive line), great backs. Their scheme is good. We’re going to have to play it a whole lot better.”

It would be difficult to play it any worse than they did in their matchup last season. D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai both went over 100 yards rushing as Chicago possessed the ball for almost 40 minutes in its fifth consecutive victory — a streak that helped propel the Bears to the NFC North title. Philadelphia gained just 87 yards on the ground in the loss.

Swift and Monangai led the way again as Chicago rushed for 291 yards in this year's season opener at Carolina on Sept. 13. But the Bears' ground game was held in check during Sunday's 9-3 loss to Minnesota, finishing with 134 yards on 31 attempts.

Chicago has an uncertain situation at quarterback with Caleb Williams dealing with a right hamstring injury and Tyson Bagent in the concussion protocol. But Fangio doesn't think it will have much of an effect on the Bears' rushing scheme.

“They’re an under-center offense a good bit, so it’s not like it’s a lot of gun zone-read, QB-generated runs,” Fangio said. “They’re under center, handing it off. They do a great job of blocking.”

Philadelphia is coming off a dramatic 24-20 victory at Tennessee. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper with 9 seconds left.

“It’s a really good team coming in. ... They make it really difficult for you and it’s sound, both sides of the ball,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said. “Special teams a good unit as well, so we’ll have our work cut out for us.”

If Williams and Bagent are unable to play, Case Keenum is expected to start for Chicago. The 38-year-old Keenum has made 66 starts in 80 career games, but he hasn’t thrown a pass in a regular-season game since Dec. 24, 2023, for Houston against Cleveland.

“I feel really good,” Keenum said. “There have been some things every year. I call it a little puzzle of trying to figure out how to get your body in the best shape that it can. This year worked a little more on my diet and what I put in, what I fuel it with. Which is not as fun, it’s just boring, but it does help. So, I feel great.”

Need to know

Philadelphia (2-0) at Chicago (1-1).

When/where to watch: Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN/ABC.

Latest odds: Eagles by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Eagles 0-2, Bears 1-1.

Last week: Eagles beat the Titans 24-20; Bears lost to the Vikings 9-3.

Last meeting: Bears beat Eagles 24-15 on Nov. 28 in Philadelphia.

Series record: Bears lead 30-17-1.

Matchup to watch

Eagles DT Jordan Davis vs. Bears C Garrett Bradbury. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 336 pounds, the 26-year-old Davis presents a sizeable challenge for Bradbury and the rest of Chicago's interior offensive line. The Eagles also have Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo up front on defense. Bradbury was acquired in an offseason trade with New England. He was flagged four times in the loss to the Vikings, two for holding and two for false starts.

Stats and stuff

— Philadelphia is 2-0 for the fourth time under coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles won their first eight games in 2022 and their first five in 2023. They got off to a 4-0 start last season.

— The Eagles lead the NFL with a .705 (31-13) road winning percentage since the 2021 season.

— Philadelphia's defense surrendered 295 yards in Week 1 against Washington and 291 yards in Week 2 against Tennessee. It's the first time since 1995 that the Eagles held their opponents under 300 total yards in each of the first two games.

— Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond leads the team with 13 catches through two games. He has six third-down receptions that have gone for first downs.

— Bears tight end Colston Loveland has one catch for 3 yards so far this year. He had a team-high 58 receptions for 713 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie last season.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here