Eagles' new offense gets a passing grade after Week 1, but there's still work to be done

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles hired new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion in part to bring explosive plays back to Philadelphia’s offense. After Sunday’s 24-22 season-opening victory over Washington , give Mannion and the Eagles a passing grade — but definitely not a perfect one.

Jalen Hurts had three completions of 30 or more yards, and the Eagles had a pair of runs for more than 20 yards to help them improve to 6-0 in openers under head coach Nick Sirianni and Hurts.

“I thought we were able to be explosive,” Sirianni said.

Hurts’ first-quarter throw down the right sideline to Dontayvion Wicks went for 64 yards and set up the first of tight end Dallas Goedert’s two scores, a 17-yard reception over the middle. Later, Hurts found DeVonta Smith down the right sideline for 31 yards and again hit Goedert down the seam, a perfectly placed ball in the back of the end zone for a 43-yard score.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley broke off a 42-yard run and Hurts himself scrambled for a first down on a 22-yard scamper.

“I’m proud we’ve laid a brick for a win in this Week 1,” Hurts said. “We’re also hungry to improve.”

As happy as the Eagles were to hit on some big plays on offense, improvement was a consistent message afterward.

Aside from the big plays, the offense was fairly stagnant.

Barkley was limited to 41 yards on his other 14 carries; Smith, the Eagles’ No. 1 target after disgruntled star wide receiver A.J. Brown was traded to New England this offseason, had 22 yards on his other two catches; and Hurts, sacked three times and under pressure for much of the game, completed just 56% (14 of 25) of his passes.

“Collectively, we’ve got a lot to build on,” Hurts said. “Obviously, a lot to correct. And I’m excited to get back into the process of becoming the team we’re supposed to become.”

What’s working

Philadelphia’s defense, expected to be the team’s strength, had a solid game. The Eagles limited Commanders QB Jayden Daniels to 164 yards passing and held two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin to just two catches for 14 yards. When the Eagles needed a stop, they denied Washington’s 2-point conversion attempt with 1:01 remaining that would’ve tied the game, with Moro Ojomo stuffing John Bates after an inside shovel pass from Daniels.

Linebacker Zack Baun had a game-high 12 tackles, tackle Jalen Carter blocked an extra point and Jordan Davis made eight stops from his interior defensive line position.

What needs help

Surprisingly, the pass protection. A talented and experienced offensive line, anchored by six-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, had a rough day trying to protect Hurts and freeing up holes for Barkley.

Stock up

Special teams. In addition to Carter’s blocked PAT, Philadelphia got a strong performance from punter Braden Mann. He booted seven punts for an average of 51.6 yards, two of which went more than 60 yards.

Stock down

Rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon, whom the team selected in the first round to help offset the loss of Brown, followed up a subpar performance in Philadelphia’s final preseason game by making three catches for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut.

Injuries

None.

Key numbers

5 — Mannion is the fifth different offensive coordinator for Hurts in the last five seasons.

Next steps

Philadelphia heads to Tennessee on Sunday to play the Titans, who are looking to avoid an 0-2 start after a 23-10 home loss to the Jets in Week 1.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL