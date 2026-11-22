PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 26 points and 17 rebounds, LeBron James scored 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers held on for a 132-129 victory over Tyler Herro and the last-place Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Herro scored a career-high 50 points and nearly sent the game into overtime for Milwaukee, which lost its 13th in a row and 16th in 17 contests to start the season. Herro added 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Tyrese Maxey added 17 points for the 76ers (14-3), who won their fifth straight. Jaylen Brown did not play for the second consecutive contest because of a hamstring strain.

Philadelphia looked in complete control, up 10 with just over two minutes left, before a furious comeback attempt by the Bucks. Herro’s layup with 19.2 seconds remaining pulled Milwaukee within 128-126. After a pair of free throws by Embiid, Brayden Burries drained a corner 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds left to make it 130-129. Embiid then made two free throws with 1.5 seconds to play to put Philadelphia up by three. Herro’s shot to tie from the right wing went in, but he released it after the buzzer.

After a sluggish first half in which they trailed by as many as seven points, the 76ers came to life in the third quarter with the help of James. He got the crowd roaring with a dunk early in the period, blocked Kyle Kuzma and then passed to Maxey for a driving layup that put Philadelphia ahead for good, 71-70 with just over seven minutes left in the period. Anfernee Simons helped Philadelphia extend its lead to double-digits with eight straight points during the quarter.

KNICKS 97, TRAIL BLAZERS 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Mikel Bridges hit the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, and New York edged Portland.

The defending champions led by 26 points in the first half before Portland charged back and took a 96-94 lead with 3.4 seconds left after a pair of free throws from Deni Avdija.

New York called a timeout to advance the ball past half court and Josh Hart found Bridges on the wing as Toumani Camara leapt past him. Bridges calmly hit his second 3-pointer of the night before he was mobbed by his teammates.

Brunson scored 19 of his 30 points in the first quarter and Landry Shamet had 20 for the Knicks, who won their fourth consecutive game on a night they honored 50 alumni.

Donovan Clingan finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Avdija had 20 for Portland, who have lost three of their last four games — all on the road.

MAVERICKS 110, L.A. CLIPPERS 100

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Cooper Flagg had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Dallas used a late 11-0 run to beat Los Angeles.

Walter Clayton Jr. added 16 points and Max Christie finished with 13, both off the bench, as Dallas (9-7) began a back-to-back with a second consecutive win at home following an 0-3 trip.

Brook Lopez scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half to lead the Clippers (4-11), who have dropped three straight overall and are 0-7 on the road. Rui Hachimura had 19 points, matching a season high with four 3-pointers.

After the Clippers’ Kris Dunn hit a corner 3 that cut Dallas’ lead to 91-88 with 5:12 left, the Mavericks scored 11 in a row aided by two Los Angeles turnovers.

TIMBERWOLVES 104, GRIZZLIES 95

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points, Ayo Dosunmu added 19 and Minnesota beat short-handed Memphis.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 16 points, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 and LaMelo Ball had 12 as Minnesota shot a season-high 58% from the field.

Minnesota has won three of four; however, it continues searching for consistent offensive flow without injured Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves had 23 turnovers after having 17 and 21 in its prior two games.

Cedric Coward tied a season high with 23 points to lead Memphis, which lost for the first time in six games and first time on the road in nine starts. The Grizzlies have the league’s top offensive rating, but recorded season lows in points in a quarter (12), half (46) and game against the league’s top defensive rated team.

SPURS 114, PELICANS 91

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 50 points, with 32 coming in the first half, along with 19 rebounds, five blocks and four steals and San Antonio rolled to a victory over New Orleans.

Wembanyama is the first player with 30 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a game this season and he did so by halftime.

Stephon Castle added 19 points, six assists and three rebounds for San Antonio, which has won 14 of 15 to join the Los Angeles Lakers atop the Western Conference at 14-3.

Jeremiah Fears had 29 points and Jordan Poole added 25 points in New Orleans’ third consecutive loss.

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