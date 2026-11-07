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Eastern Kentucky defeats Midway 106-68

Eastern Kentucky defeated Midway in a high-scoring basketball game; the victory moves the team to a two-zero record

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Eastern Kentucky defeats Midway 106-68
Eastern Kentucky defeats Midway 106-68

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jackson Holt had 17 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 106-68 win against Midway on Friday.

Holt went 6 of 10 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Colonels (2-0). Yvens Paul scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Justin McCarter finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Sam Parrish led the way for the Eagles with 24 points and four assists. Amari Wales added 18 points.

Up next

Eastern Kentucky’s next game is Tuesday against Georgia Tech on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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