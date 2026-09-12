Edwards runs for 2 TDs in Michigan State's 35-7 win over Eastern Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Cam Edwards rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns and Alessio Milivojevic tossed two touchdown passes Saturday to help Michigan State to a 35-7 victory over Eastern Michigan.

The Spartans (2-0) broke away from a close game at the start of the third quarter with two quick touchdowns. Edwards ran for 2 yards on the first score and Milivojevic threw a 38-yard pass to Charles Taplin to put Michigan State up 28-7. Jazium Patterson also added 7-yard score midway through the fourth quarter.

Milivojevic completed 12 of 20 passes for 170 yards as the Spartans outgained the Eagles (1-2) 472-219.

Michigan State took a 14-7 halftime lead on Milivojevic’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Fredrick Moore and Edwards’ 1-yard run.

The Spartans led 14-0 after Edwards scored with 8:45 left in the second quarter, but Eastern Michigan responded with a 78-yard drive. Noah Kim scored on a 4-yard run with 1:50 remaining. The Eagles (1-2) were able to move the ball throughout the half but struggled to convert drives.

Kim, who played four seasons at Michigan State from 2020 to 2023, completed 16 of 26 for 118 yards. The seventh-year quarterback transferred to Coastal Carolina for a season before landing with Eastern Michigan in 2025.

The takeaway

Eastern Michigan: The Eagles showed that they could move the ball but were only able to get into the red zone one time during the game.

Michigan State: The Spartans were efficient on offense, converting 10 of 15 third downs and all three of its fourth-down attempts.

Up next

Eastern Michigan: Travels to Wisconsin next Saturday.

Michigan State: Visits third-ranked Notre Dame next Saturday.

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