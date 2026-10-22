El Salvador deploys special forces to Haiti to help find 4 missing soldiers who came under attack

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — El Salvador deployed 100 special forces soldiers to Haiti on Thursday to help recover four missing soldiers from the Central American country who recently came under attack by gangs, two officials told The Associated Press.

The special forces arrived a day after Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele announced a military operation to rescue the four aviation technicians and warned of a more forceful response if they’re not released alive and unharmed.

Haiti’s government said Wednesday evening that the four missing soldiers were abducted, marking its first comments since the attack that occurred Sunday in Croix-des-Bouquets. Authorities have said the soldiers were traveling in an armored vehicle that came under fire from gangs that also used explosives.

It’s the first major attack since the international gang suppression force began operations.

The Miami Herald first reported the deployment.

El Salvador’s presidential office did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The area where the armored vehicle was targeted is controlled by gangs including Chèn Méchan; Kraze Barye, led by Vitelhomme Innocent; and 400 Mawozo, led by Lanmo Sanjou. Both gang leaders have been sanctioned by the U.N. and the U.S.