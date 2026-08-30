Eldridge has 4 hits, drives in 4 runs as Giants beat Diamondbacks 7-2 to split doubleheader

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryce Eldridge had four hits and drove in four runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Saturday night to split a doubleheader.

Lars Nootbaar’s pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning highlighted the Diamondbacks’ 7-1 victory in the opener.

Arizona (73-65) is tied with the San Diego Padres for the NL’s third wild-card spot.

The Giants called up Yunior Marte from Double-A Richmond to make his debut in the majors as the starter in the second game. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits in 4-2/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

The run Marte allowed came on Nootbaar’s bloop double off the glove of left fielder Grant McCray to bring home Ildemaro Vargas with two outs in the third inning.

That made it 1-1 and it stayed that way until the fifth. With runners at second and third with one out, Gerardo Carrillo replaced starter Mitch Bratt (1-3).

Carrillo walked pinch-hitter Drew Gilbert before Rafael Devers singled home a run to give the Giants the lead. Eldridge followed with a two-run single to left-center to put San Francisco ahead 4-1.

Eldridge had singled in Jonah Cox in the first inning for the game’s first run.

The Giants led 5-2 with two outs in the eighth before Devers and Eldridge each delivered a run-scoring single.

Gilbert wound up walking three times and scoring three runs.

Reiver Sanmartin struck out the only man he faced, Nootbaar, to end the fifth inning. Sanmartin (2-0) got the win.

Arizona's Tim Tawa doubled in the fourth inning to extend his on-base streak to 16 games.

Up next

The Diamondbacks will host the Phillies on Monday. The Giants play a makeup game in Atlanta on Monday.

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