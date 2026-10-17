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Elijah Brown's 3 TD passes help Washington end 3-game skid with 38-26 victory over Purdue

Washington defeated Purdue to end a three-game losing streak; the victory improves the team record to four wins total

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Elijah Brown's 3 TD passes help Washington end 3-game skid with 38-26 victory over Purdue
Elijah Brown's 3 TD passes help Washington end 3-game skid with 38-26 victory over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Elijah Brown threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns Friday night to help Washington break a three-game losing streak with a 38-26 victory over Purdue.

Washington (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) took a 31-20 lead early in the fourth quarter on Brown’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Dezmen Roebuck.

The Boilermakers (3-4, 2-2) narrowed the deficit to 31-26 on Ryan Browne’s 8-yard TD pass, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Trey Cooley’s 53-yard touchdown run gave the Huskies a 38-26 edge with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter. Cooley finished with a team-high 113 yards on eight carries.

Helped by a crucial penalty, the Huskies had taken a 24-17 halftime lead. A roughing the passer call on an incomplete pass on third down-and-10 on Purdue's 10-yard line gave the Huskies a first down. Two plays later Brian Bonner Jr. scored on a 1-yard run with 27 seconds left that gave the Huskies the lead for good.

The takeaway

Washington: Elijah Brown suffered an interception on the first play from scrimmage, but the Boilermakers were not able to capitalize, which was pretty much the story of the game. Brown was 21 of 27 with three interceptions. The Huskies held a 488-371 advantage in total yards.

Purdue: After running for 195 yards in the previous game against Minnesota, Fame Ijeboi was limited to 19 yards on 13 carries. Teammate Antonio Harris had 65 yards with most coming on 59-yard run. The Boilermakers must now win three of its last five games to become bowl eligible.

Foot fault

Purdue recovered the ball on the Washington 10 after a punt took a bounce and hit the back of the Huskies’ Dylan Robinson's foot. Ijeboi caught a 10-yard TD pass on first down to make it 17-all with 2:35 left before halftime.

Up next

Washington: Following a bye week, the Huskies are at Nebraska Oct. 31.

Purdue: After a bye week, the Boilermakers play at Penn State Oct. 31.

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