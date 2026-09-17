Elly De La Cruz hits 2-run HR, Reds beat Dodgers 6-2 to delay NL West title

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds at least temporarily prevented the Los Angeles Dodgers from clinching the NL West title with a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers (92-60) needed a win or a loss by San Diego to win their fifth straight NL West crown and 13th in 14 seasons. The Padres played at Colorado later Wednesday.

Left-hander Blake Snell started for the Dodgers but departed after one inning with left groin tightness. Snell, who threw a no-hitter for the Giants in his last appearance in Great American Ball Park, faced three batters, allowing a hit with a strikeout on 19 pitches.

Blake Treinen took over in the second as the first of six relievers used by Los Angeles.

Mookie Betts singled off Andrew Abbott in the third and scored on Will Smith's double to put the Dodgers ahead 1-0. Abbott allowed a run on three hits with five walks in 4 2/3 innings. Tejay Antone (3-2), the third of six Cincinnati pitchers, got the last out of the sixth.

De La Cruz's homer off Seth Halvorsen (1-2), his 28th of the season, put the Reds ahead 2-1 in the third. It was De La Cruz's fifth longball against the Dodgers this season, most of any opposing player.

Dane Myers' homer off Bobby Miller, his seventh, extended the Reds' lead to 3-1 in the fifth.

Juan Brito's RBI single made it 4-2 in the sixth.

TJ Friedl singled with the bases loaded in the seventh to drive in two runs. Sal Stewart was thrown out at the plate by Dodgers center fielder Tommy Edman to end the inning.

The Dodgers stranded 12 runners and went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

RHP Brady Singer (6-14, 5.38 ERA) will start Thursday's series finale for the Reds. The Dodgers had not announced their starter.

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