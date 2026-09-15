Emmy Awards ratings down nearly 10% from last year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ratings for the Emmy Awards were down nearly 10% from last year, with the viewer numbers dipping again after a couple of years of growth.

About 6.7 million viewers tuned in to watch the 78th primetime Emmy Awards on NBC, according to data released Tuesday by the network.

“Widow's Bay” from Apple TV was Monday night's biggest winner by far on the telecast hosted by “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay, setting a record for a comedy with 14 Emmys. “The Pitt” won best drama for the second straight year.

The Emmys telecast brought in an estimated 6.87 million viewers on ABC in 2024, and 7.42 million on CBS last year.

Sunday's show was far higher than the all-time low of 4.3 million from the Fox telecast of January 2024, which was delayed by months because of Hollywood’s writers and actors strikes.

The Emmys telecast rotates annually between the four broadcast networks.