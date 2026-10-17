Emotional tribute from players and fans for Hyron Andrews before rugby game in La Rochelle

Players stood with heads bowed and some cried during a minute's silence for South African rugby player Hyron Andrews before Saturday's game between French side La Rochelle and the Johannesburg-based Lions.

Andrews died in France on Friday on the eve of the men's European Champions Cup game. He was 31.

The No. 5 jersey formerly worn by the lock was placed on the field and his face was shown on the big screen inside the stadium, with his full name written out: Hyron Diego Andrews.

Several Lions players were in tears, while others tilted their heads back and closed their eyes, grabbing each other tightly by the waist.

The crowd at Stade Marcel-Deflandre broke into spontaneous applause after the moment's silence — which was impeccably observed — and a La Rochelle jersey was handed by the French club to the Lions staff.

Television images showed Lions players forming a circle in their dressing room, moments before walking out to play the match. La Rochelle players, led out by France forward Grégory Alldritt, wore black armbands.

La Rochelle backs coach Rémi Talès told match broadcaster beIN SPORTS that some players from the French side went to offer their support to Lions players at the team hotel on Friday. It was agreed that the game would go ahead following discussions between the two sides, Talès added.

La Rochelle prosecutor Arnaud Laraize told The Associated Press on Friday that Andrews was found in a shower cubicle, which was locked from the inside, on Friday morning. He had undergone a hammam session about an hour earlier.

Andrews had shown no signs of health problems in the preceding days, according to his entourage. An investigation into the cause of death has been opened and an autopsy was due to be carried out.

South Africa Rugby said Andrews died after a fall. The player also represented the KZN Sharks and Sale Sharks in England. ___

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