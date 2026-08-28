England leaves Pakistan 16-2 by lunch after being bowled out for 290 at Lord's

LONDON (AP) — England tore out two Pakistan wickets by lunch after being all out for 290 on the second morning of the Lord's test on Friday.

Pakistan was 16-2 after losing its most in-form batter, Abdullah Shafique, in the last scheduled over before the interval.

Shafique drove at Josh Tongue and edged behind after clawing 5 runs from 32 balls.

Novice opener Azan Awais was 8 not out from 44 balls.

England thought it had Awais out three times.

He survived an England review before he scored, and overturned being given out on 7 when video showed Gus Atkinson's first delivery hit his shoulder. The luckless Atkinson then saw an edge by Awais on 8 dropped by Harry Brook at second slip.

Awais, in his sixth test, was digging in after scoring 0 and 9 in the first test defeat at Leeds last week.

He opened with Shan Masood, who was promoted up the order after Imam-ul-Haq was injured in the field on Thursday. The low grade left calf strain meant “his participation in the remainder of the test depends on treatment leading to recovery,” Pakistan said in a statement.

Unable to replace Imam in the lineup, Pakistan's chances of winning the test and tying the series were further diminished when Masood nicked behind to Jofra Archer on 1.

Archer greeted Shafique with a 92 mph (148 kph) bouncer that brushed his defensive glove and reached 94 mph (152 kph) in his five-over spell.

Tongue's wicket followed his career-best batting score of 30 not out.

He and Atkinson resumed England's innings on 248-9 and added 47 runs in their 10th-wicket partnership, 42 of them on Friday.

Pakistan medium-pacer Mohammad Abbas, on four wickets, tried his best for five. He had a tough, awkward catching chance against Atkinson in his follow through but dropped it.

Spinner Ali Usman eventually got Atkinson on 45, stopping England at 290 in 66.4 overs.

It swung the momentum from Pakistan, which has yet to score 200 in the three-test series and was missing the injured Imam.

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