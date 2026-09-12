Enric Mas set to win Vuelta after protecting lead on penultimate stage

Enric Mas is set to win the Vuelta a Espana after defending his lead in the mountains of the penultimate stage on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who has finished second overall three times in his home race, added to his already comfortable advantage over Primoz Roglic over the five categorized climbs. Mas now leads Roglic, a four-time Vuelta winner, by 2 minutes, 15 seconds.

Mas, the Movistar leader, and Roglic are poised to stand on the winner’s podium, with Félix Gall in third, after the final stage on Sunday, a 112-kilometer (69-mile) flat stage finishing in the medieval city of Granada. Cycling custom dictates the riders respect the leader’s advantage on the final day of the grand tour.

Mas’ victory will mark the greatest grand tour achievement for a Spanish cyclist since Alberto Contador won the Giro d’Italia in 2015. Contador was also the last Spaniard to win the Vuelta in 2014.

Mikel Landa won Saturday’s grueling 186-kilometer (115-mile) stage in 4 hours, 58 minutes. Riders faced a trio of category-one climbs before an ascent to the finish atop the beyond-category Collado de Alguacil summit.

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