As Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi vowed on Thursday to be transparent about a massive fuel spill at Oʻahu’s incinerator H-Power, there remain significant unanswered questions about how the spill occurred, why it went undetected and undisclosed for months and where government oversight may have failed.

More than 400,000 gallons of fuel leaked from a hole in an underground pipeline at the facility from January through May of this year, officials disclosed at a Thursday press conference. Blangiardi said he had only learned the full scope of the incident on Tuesday, which he called a major communications failure.

Officials assured the public that drinking water would be safe from the contamination.

But many questions remain about a city’s contractor, which manages H-Power. The company has occupied a unique role as a longtime no-bid contractor with extraordinary latitude to operate without much city oversight, according to a 2015 city audit. And it has been cited with multiple violations related to pollution and worker safety in recent years.

It is not known what caused the hole in the pipeline, nor exactly how far the fuel plume has spread, how long it will take to fully remediate and why the issue was kept quiet from the public for so long. Blangiardi said impacts to the shoreline are not expected, but officials on Thursday did not provide any details about how they know that.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is in charge of regulating aboveground fuel tanks like the ones at H-Power. The last recorded inspection of the facility by the EPA was on July 30, according to the agency’s online enforcement data , which doesn’t list any fuel storage-related violations.

The EPA has yet to answer questions from Civil Beat about when it became aware of the spill and whether it is conducting its own investigation into the H-Power leak.

Honolulu City Councilwoman Andria Tupola, who represents the Westside, vowed to push for answers, including “a complete timeline of who knew what and when” and information about when workers were notified and how they will be protected.

Tupola said she would advocate for independent, public testing of the soil, groundwater and air in the area, and she is calling for “full accountability” from Reworld, H-Power’s contractor, including coverage of long-term cleanup costs and payment of any penalties under its contract.

There should also be a requirement that the public be notified of these kinds of events, she said.

“Westside families learned today about a fuel leak roughly 20 times the volume of the 2021 Red Hill spill, six months after it was discovered,” she said. “That is unacceptable.”

Councilman Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, who was recently voted by his peers to be the next chair, said he will be asking the Department of Environmental Services to brief the council and the public in the coming weeks.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Dos Santos-Tam said he wants to ensure that claims about the water being safe are backed up by independent environmental testing, results of which should be made public. And communication problems need to be addressed, he said.

“Fixing this one leak is not enough,” he said. “We need to make sure problems like this reach the Mayor, the Council and the public in days, not months, so we can address them head on.”

Violations Of Pollution And Safety Rules

Reworld has a history of violation notices in recent years.

There have been three formal enforcement actions against the H-Power facility since 2019 for breaches of the Clean Air Act, according to the EPA database. The violations, which are not outlined in detail online, resulted in $23,900 in fines.

The largest fine of $19,700 was for air pollution that contained particulate matter. The plant also was cited seven times for air pollution violations in 2017, but no fines were issued.

Rework was cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in March of this year for two violations — both deemed by OSHA as “serious” — resulting in fines totaling $29,790.

One violation was for failure to “provide safe work places and practices by elimination or reduction of existing or potential hazards.”

The other found Reworld in violation of a rule requiring that supervisors and managers be trained to recognize potential hazards, maintain safety and health protection in the workplace and reinforce employee safety training.

The agency’s website doesn’t disclose the specific circumstances that led to the violation notices. An inquiry sent to the Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations did not receive a response as of Thursday afternoon.

Long-Term Control, No Bid Contract

Reworld has been the city’s H-Power contractor since the early 1990s, when the facility opened, and the contractor and the city’s management have faced some scrutiny in that time. The city said Thursday that the current contract extends through 2032.

A 2015 city audit found the city was failing to provide proper oversight of the contractor, which was then called Covanta . The city did not assign the needed resources to monitor the contractor, instead relying on consultants to do that work, the auditor found.

As a result, the audit said, the city used no-bid contracts to give the company a monopoly on H-Power operations “without realizing” they were extending its right to run the facility for decades.

Most localities only do contract extensions of five to 10 years, the audit found.

Covanta’s contract terms also obstructed the city’s ability to oversee it, the audit said. Its contract limited the city’s access to the company’s records, restricted its ability to do audits and allowed for the destruction of records in violation of state law.

“Based on the unfavorable contract terms, the lack of staff in the energy recovery branch, ENV’s failure to assign the resources, needed to administer the complex H-POWER contracts, and other factors,” the audit said, “we believe contract administration problems will recur.”

The auditor, Edwin Young, made several recommendations, including not letting the company “write one-sided contracts that favor the contractor.”

Then-Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration, via then-Managing Director Roy Amemiya, disputed the audit findings, as Civil Beat reported at the time. Still, the administration agreed to most of the audit recommendations, according to the audit report.

City managers claimed the contracts were justified and in the best interests of the city and said the existing contract is a good contract, according to the audit.

“We respectfully disagree,” the auditor wrote.

Civil Beat asked Blangiardi’s office on Thursday which of the audit recommendations, if any, have been followed in the last decade. The office was unable to provide an accounting of that on Thursday.

In a statement, Blangiardi’s communications director Scott Humber said the mayor’s office recognizes the importance of the findings and recommendations in the audit, which was conducted more than five years before the current mayor took office.

“Our administration is reviewing the historical record to better understand what corrective actions were taken in response to the audit and whether any of those findings remain relevant to current operations,” Humber said.

“We are not going to speculate about actions taken under a previous administration or characterize the current status of those findings without first verifying the facts.”

Humber continued: “Mayor Blangiardi has made it clear that he expects accountability, transparency and effective oversight of all City operations and contracts, including H-POWER. Those expectations remain unchanged.”

This story was originally published by Honolulu Civil Beat and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.