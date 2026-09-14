Europe beats US 15-13 in Solheim Cup; Lowry takes Irish Open by record 11 shots

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands (AP) — The Solheim Cup is back in the hands of the Europeans after they won seven of the 12 singles matches Sunday at Bernardus for a 15-13 victory over the United States.

The blue wave came early and never really went away, with Lottie Woad holing a putt from 2 feet on No. 17 to guarantee Europe reaching the 14 1/2 points needed to beat the United States. Moments later, Carlota Ciganda closed out her match over Jennifer Kupcho for the final point.

Ciganda also won the point that retained the Solheim Cup for Europe in 2023.

The Europeans have now won three of the last five editions, the only loss in that stretch coming in Virginia two years ago.

The teams were tied at 8-8 after two days and set out Sunday in heavy rain for the singles, with Europe going out fast and putting blue all over the scoreboard. Early wins for Charley Hull and Linn Grant set the tone. The only wobble coming when U.S. player Alison Lee came from 4 down after 11 holes to beat Esther Henseleit, 1 up, for the biggest comeback in Solheim Cup history.

Europe now has won the last three times on home soil.

European tour

DOONBEG, Ireland (AP) — Shane Lowry gave his home crowd and President Donald Trump plenty to cheer Sunday when he turned a four-shot lead into a runaway at Doonbeg, closing with a 7-under 63 to break the Irish Open record with an 11-shot victory.

Lowry opened with four birdies in eight holes, one of them from 45 feet over a ridge at No. 7, and the Irishman poured it on before a delirious gallery at Trump International Ireland.

He finished on 23-under 257, seven shots better than the previous 72-hole record of 264 by Jon Rahm at Lahinch in 2019. Lowry won by 11 shots over Patrick Reed (64) and Joaquin Niemann (67), breaking the Irish Open record by one shot for the largest victory margin. Bernhard Langer held the record of 10 shots at Portmarnock in 1987.

Lowry won the Irish Open for the second time, 17 years after he won as an amateur.

PGA Tour Champions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Zach Johnson won the Sanford International on Sunday for the fifth victory of his first PGA Tour Champions season, birdieing the final two holes to edge Ben Crane by a stroke.

The 50-year-old Johnson closed with a 4-under 66 at Minnehaha Country Club to finish at 11 under. He matched Stewart Cink for the tour victory lead.

Crane also shot 66. He finished birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie.

Mario Tiziani had a 63 to tie for third at 8 under with Boo Weekley (64), Ryan Armour (66), Chad Campbell (67) and 2025 winner Retief Goosen (68).

Johnson won 12 times on the PGA Tour, highlighted by major titles at the 2007 Masters and 2015 British Open.

Korn Ferry Tour

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico won the Simmons Bank Open on Sunday for his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the year, closing with a 7-under 63 for a four-stroke victory.

The 30-year-old Ortiz finished at a tournament-record 26-under 254 at Vanderbilt Legends Club. He opened with rounds of 65, 61 and 65.

Ortiz also won the UNC Health Championship in a playoff in May in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Sandy Scott of Scotland was second after a 67.

Other tours

Etienne Papineau of Canada won the PGA Tour Americas' Digital Commerce Group Open at Uplands Golf Club in Victoria, British Columbia. He finished with a 9-under 61 to reach 25-under 255. Charlie Nikitas was four strokes back in second. ... Kosuke Sunagawa closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Shinhan Donghae Open for his first Japan Golf Tour title ... Former LIV Golf player Frederik Kjetterup shot 5-under 67 and held on for a one-shot victory in the English Trophy to claim his first Challenge Tour title. ... Samuel Simpson closed with a 5-under 65 for a one-shot victory in the SunBet Challenge on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. ... Miyu Yamashita, the 2025 Women’s British Open champion, closed with a 3-under 69 and defeated Yuzuki Yoshizawa in a playoff to win the Sony JLPGA Championship. ... Bokyeom Park won the KB Financial Group Golden Life Championship by closing with a 1-under 71 to win by one shot on the Korea LPGA.

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