Eury Pérez outpitches Paul Skenes and Esteury Ruiz homers as the Marlins beat the Pirates

MIAMI (AP) — Eury Pérez allowed three hits over seven innings, Esteury Ruiz homered and the Miami Marlins beat Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Pérez (6-9) struck out three straight Pirates to start the game and surrendered only three singles — two in the third and one in his final inning. The right-hander fanned seven and walked two, throwing 100 pitches. He hasn’t surrendered a homer in seven straight starts.

Michael Petersen struck out two in the eighth and Pete Fairbanks retired the side in order in the ninth for his 18th save in 21 opportunities.

Skenes (9-11) left after five innings and 65 pitches. He allowed two runs — one earned — on five hits. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner struck out four and walked one after entering with a 3-3 record and a 6.26 ERA in his previous eight starts.

Ruiz hit his sixth home run, a one-out solo shot in the third to put Miami ahead.

Skenes struck out Owen Caissie with runners on second and third to end the fourth and keep it 1-0.

TIGERS 6 GUARDIANS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin McGonigle drove in three runs, Drew Anderson tossed four innings of one-run ball in his fourth start of the year, and Detroit beat Cleveland.

Detroit won their first game against Cleveland after an 0-6 start, suffering a four-game sweep in May and losing both games of a June series. Yet the Tigers are 1 1/2 games ahead of the Guardians in the AL Central.

Anderson allowed four hits as the opener, fanning four and walking two. Jacob Waguespack (1-1) threw two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win.

Spencer Torkelson drove in the first run of the game with a second-inning double, but Chase DeLauter’s 13th homer of the year tied the game in the third. He sent a low-inside curveball from Anderson 424 feet over the right-center field wall.

McGonigle tagged a two-run double in the fifth inning that put the Tigers ahead for good, and Gleyber Torres added one more with an RBI single.

CUBS 8, NATIONALS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong, Alex Bregman and Seiya Suzuki homered, and Chicago rallied from an early deficit to beat Washington.

Crow-Armstrong’s third-inning shot, his 27th, hit the facade of the third deck in right field, traveling an estimated 437 feet.

Bregman hit his 13th homer and finished 2 for 4 with three runs scored. Suzuki hit his 20th in the eighth inning to make it 8-4.

The Cubs (70-50) improved to a season-best 20 games over .500. They were 34-34 on June 10 but have gone 36-16 since, and they have a commanding lead in the NL wild-card race.

After the Nationals got within 8-6 in the eighth with two runs against Ryan Zeferjahn, Jacob Webb got the last four outs for his eighth save.

YANKEES 4, MARINERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham each hit a two-run single in the seventh inning to send New York past slumping Seattle.

Ryan Weathers carried a one-hit shutout into the sixth and Luis García Jr. sparked the decisive rally with his second double of the night for New York, which leads the American League wild-card race.

Randy Arozarena homered in the sixth for the fading Mariners (56-64), who have lost five in a row and 14 of 19 to fall a season-worst eight games under .500. Seattle, which opened a nine-game trip against three teams currently in playoff position, has mustered only five runs during the losing streak and nine in the past seven games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. sent García to third with a single in the seventh, and rookie Spencer Jones drew a one-out walk. McMahon gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead with a bases-loaded single off reliever Michael Rucker (0-4), and Grisham added his two-run single off Eduard Bazardo.

Tim Hill (4-2) replaced Weathers with a runner on in the sixth and retired all four batters he faced. Brent Headrick struck out two in a perfect eighth and David Bednar got three outs for his 27th save.

BLUE JAYS 5, RED SOX 3

TORONTO (AP) — Ernie Clement drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning, Brett Bateman had two RBIs and Toronto beat Boston.

Toronto’s George Springer walked to begin the sixth and went to third on Alejandro Kirk’s single before scoring on Clement’s fielder’s choice.

Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu hit solo homers, but the Red Sox lost their fourth straight. It’s Boston’s longest skid since losing four in a row from June 7-10.

Adley Rutschman went 1 for 3 and walked twice in his debut with the Red Sox. The three-time All-Star, picked up in a deal with Baltimore at the trade deadline, hadn’t played since July 18 with the Orioles because of left wrist inflammation.

Chase Lee (1-0) got five outs for his first big league win, and Spencer Miles earned his first career save.

BRAVES 4, METS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Martín Pérez pitched six more scoreless innings, Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson homered, and Atlanta beat New York.

Pérez (8-6) stretched his scoreless stretch to 18 innings, the third-longest active starting streak in the majors behind Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, both at 20 innings.

Albies homered in the fifth on an 0-2 pitch from Nolan McLean (8-8), the only significant mistake made by the Mets starter over six innings. Olson added his 35th homer in the eighth, a two-run shot.

The Braves had only three hits, but produced enough offense for Pérez, who has not allowed a run since Francisco Linder of the Mets hit a two-run homer when the teams met in New York on July 27.

The 35-year-old left-hander has given a huge boost to the Braves’ injury plagued rotation since being brought in as a non-roster addition for spring training.

ORIOLES 5, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson and Christian Encarnacion-Strand each had three hits and a home run as Baltimore defeated Minnesota.

Brandon Young (9-3) gave up two runs, one earned, on six hits in six innings. Josh Walker and Yennier Cano each pitched a scoreless inning of relief and Andrew Kittredge retired the side in order in the ninth for his sixth save.

The Orioles (58-62) and Twins (59-62) are both chasing a wild-card playoff spot, although Baltimore was a seller at the trade deadline and dealt starting pitcher Dean Kremer to the Twins. Kremer led Minnesota to a victory in Monday’s series opener.

Bailey Ober (7-3) gave up five runs on eight hits over six innings and took his first loss since May 30 at Pittsburgh. He was 1-0 with four no-decisions in his previous five starts.

Brooks Lee and Royce Lewis each had two hits for the Twins.

REDS 5, WHITE SOX 4, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Elly De La Cruz drove in automatic runner Matt McLain with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning as Cincinnati snapped a three-game skid with a comeback win over Chicago.

The Reds rallied from three runs down in the eighth inning after White Sox starter Sean Burke allowed only one run on three hits in seven innings.

Sean Newcomb (1-3) took the loss. Brock Burke (5-4) picked up the win and Emilio Pagan recorded his 14th save with a perfect 10th.

Bryan Hudson gave up an RBI single to De La Cruz in the eighth and Tyler Stephenson drove in two runs with a basesloaded single off Grant Taylor to tie the score.

The White Sox drew 38,113, their ninth sellout, for a unique giveaway: team-branded papal-style hats in honor of Pope Leo XIV, a lifelong White Sox fan who attended Game 1 of the 2005 World Series as Father Robert Prevost. Sister Mary Jo Sobieck threw out the first pitch.

CARDINALS 2, PHILLIES 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Pallante gave up four hits over six innings and Everson Pereira homered to help St. Louis beat Philadelphia.

Pereira hit his fifth homer of the season and first since being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in the eighth to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead.

Pereira, who started in center field, made a leaping catch of a line drive at the center field wall in the top of the fifth inning to rob Alec Bohm of an extra-base hit.

George Soriano (6-3) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Pallante who allowed three walks and struck out two. Riley O’Brien pitched a scoreless ninth for his 30th save.