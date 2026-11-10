Evander Kane signs a deal for the rest of the KHL season with HC Sibir Novosibirsk

Evander Kane is going to Russia to continue his hockey-playing career, signing a contract for the rest of the KHL season with HC Sibir Novosibirsk.

The league announced Sibir's deal with the 35-year-old winger on Tuesday. This is Kane’s second stint in the KHL after playing 12 games with Dynamo Minsk in 2012-13 during the NHL lockout.

Kane put up 31 points in 71 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season, his first full one back on the ice following multiple surgeries . Before that, Kane skated in 24 playoff games to help the Edmonton Oilers make their run to a second consecutive Stanley Cup Final in 2025.

A native of Vancouver, Kane made his professional debut in 2009 with the Atlanta Thrashers and followed the franchise to Winnipeg. After the Jets, he played with Buffalo and San Jose before getting suspended 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination and being sent to the American Hockey League.

Kane got back on track with the Oilers, where he was a role player on a team that made the playoffs four times.

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