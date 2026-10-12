Falcons are facing more quarterback uncertainty after Penix injures rib in overtime loss

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are in all-too-familiar territory through five games: below .500 and facing uncertainty at quarterback.

Coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday offered no update on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. , who left Sunday night's 30-23 overtime loss to Baltimore with a rib injury.

When asked if Penix will be able to start on Sunday for the Falcons (2-3) against Chicago, Stefanski said he would have a better idea later in the week.

“I can answer that better Wednesday, just with any type of injury,” Stefanski said. “I always want to see how the guys respond over a couple days before I can give you a good answer there.”

The losing record after five games is bad news for an Atlanta team aiming for its first winning season since 2017.

Stefanski provided no details on imaging tests on Penix's rib, which was injured in the fourth quarter.

Penix hoped to return for overtime, but said the pain grew more intense as he sat on the bench during the Ravens' long touchdown drive to open the period. Instead, Tua Tagovailoa led the offense and threw a game-ending interception.

Penix said after the game he was determined to start against the Bears.

“See, knowing me, I’m going to be ready to go next week because I’ve sat out enough in my career,” Penix said. "But I’m going to do everything I can in the training room, make sure I get back to where I want to be. Obviously, my health is very, very serious. I take that very serious. So that’s always going to come first. But I will work my tail off to make sure I’m back out there on that field.”

Penix missed the first two games of the season while completing his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee that ended his 2025 season. The Falcons were 0-2 with Cooper Rush as the fill-in starter, but Tagovailoa would be the likely starter if Penix can't play.

What’s working

Despite the questions at quarterback, the Falcons' expected offensive leaders are producing. Through Sunday's games, Bijan Robinson leads the NFL with 580 yards rushing and Drake London is fourth with 488 yards receiving.

After providing efficient leadership in consecutive road wins against Green Bay and New Orleans, Penix struggled early with four straight incompletions against the Ravens before recovering to complete 19 of 32 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.

What needs help

Even though the Falcons set a season high with four sacks, the unit could not provide stops against Baltimore's offense when the game was on the line. Tyler Huntley led a game-tying touchdown drive to end regulation and the go-ahead touchdown drive to open overtime.

The Falcons' run defense led the league before giving up 208 yards on the ground, including 102 by Derrick Henry. Four Baltimore rushers had runs of 13 yards or longer, including a 47-yarder by Justice Hill.

Stock up

Tight end Kyle Pitts had five catches for 42 yards, including his first touchdown of the season. He has eight catches in his last two games after a combined two receptions in the first three games.

Stock down

With a shift in the offensive game script away from placing so much of the burden on the running game led by Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson, the offense led by Penix too often fell short on first and second down.

Even though the Falcons converted each of its four third-down plays when 10 or more yards was needed for a first down, Stefanski knows that is not a sustainable plan for the future. The last NFL team to successfully convert at least four third-and-10 or longer plays in a game without a failed opportunity was Kansas City against Houston in 2017.

“A lot of good there, but we've got to look at ways that we can, No. 1, avoid third down, and No. 2, be in more manageable situations,” Stefanski said.

Injuries

While Penix is in the spotlight, the Falcons had another key loss when cornerback C.J. Henderson injured his groin. Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (concussion, neck) was inactive.

Key number

4 — With Tagovailoa's game-ending attempt intended for London that was picked off by Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, the Falcons have had an NFL-record four quarterbacks throw interceptions this season. Rush threw four in the first two games. Penix and Jack Strand each has thrown one. Overall, Falcons quarterbacks have four touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Next steps

The Falcons will play another home game when the Chicago Bears visit Atlanta on Sunday.

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