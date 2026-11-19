ATLANTA (AP) — When the Atlanta Falcons completed a flurry of contract extensions with four of their core starters in the offseason, including running back Bijan Robinson , it appeared they were confident in their plan for success on offense.

Somewhere, that plan went off track.

The Falcons (3-7) have lost their offensive momentum as they enter their bye week on a three-game skid and losses in five of their last six games. The offensive decline hit a new low in Sunday's 35-13 loss to Kansas City when Atlanta opened without a first down on its first four possessions.

“We have to find a way to be better early,” said coach Kevin Stefanski.

Robinson, wide receiver Drake London , tight end Kyle Pitts and left guard Matthew Bergeron received contract extensions before the season. Among the reasons the pieces haven't combined for a winning offense: inconsistent play from quarterback Michael Penix Jr., puzzling game plans by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and a rash of mistakes, including penalties on the offensive line.

Pitts, London, Robinson and Penix were all top-10 draft picks from 2021-24. Right guard Chris Lindstrom was a first-rounder in 2019 who signed a five-year extension in 2023.

Atlanta was held to a combined 30 points in the three-game losing streak after averaging 31 points in a five-game stretch beginning with Penix's return to the lineup in Week 3. The Falcons were 3-2 in that stretch, including a 29-20 win over previously unbeaten San Francisco on Oct. 25.

Penix finding pressure from defenses

In the impressive win over the 49ers, the Falcons allowed no sacks or pressures and Penix completed 25 of 34 passes for 213 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Since that high mark, however, Penix has faced more pressure and his production has declined.

Penix threw nine touchdown passes with only one interception in his first five starts and completed at least 72% of his passes in the three wins. He has completed only 52% of his passes in three November losses while throwing only one touchdown pass with six interceptions.

Stefanski said Monday the bye week would provide an opportunity for a “self scout” and to “learn some lessons, some hard lessons.”

Remembering Robinson is a focus on offense

Stefanski said Rees will retain the play-calling duties. The bye week review could provide an opportunity to re-emphasize the need to highlight Robinson from the opening series.

Robinson entered last week as the NFL’s leading rusher, but was given only two carries on the four straight possessions without a first down to open the game against the Chiefs. Robinson finished with 16 rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

When asked if he was frustrated by his light workload early in the game, Robinson said: “I do whatever I can for the team, no matter what. What the situation is, I know that they have a plan and I've got to follow that plan as best as possible. I’ll just leave it there.”

Robinson also may have been underutilized when Penix threw 24 passes with four interceptions in a heavy downpour in a 16-0 loss at Tampa Bay on Nov. 1.

“We’ve got to get him the ball more,” Penix said of Robinson.

Falcons find some salvation in a subpar NFC South

Only a dramatic turnaround will save the Falcons from their ninth consecutive losing season. They can find hope, though, from the NFC South standings, which show no team with more than four wins.

The Falcons are in last place, but they can still control their destiny in the division and have a chance for their first playoff spot since 2017.

“I’ve never been in the situation where we’re one game out of the division with that record,” wide receiver Johan Dotson said. “But we are. That’s the circumstances that we’re dealt with right now.

"So we have a perfect opportunity to come out of this bye week and make our mind up as to what we want to do as a football team. And I think we have the guys in this locker room to make this thing right and finish the season strong and find ourselves in the postseason.”

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