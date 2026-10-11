Fame Ijeboi powers Purdue past Minnesota, 41-13

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) —

Fame Ijeboi ran for a career-high 195 yards and three touchdowns to lead Purdue to a 41-13 win over Minnesota on Saturday night.

Ijeboi, a Minnesota transfer who had 441 yards rushing last season as a redshirt freshman, averaged more than 6 yards per carry.

Ryan Browne was 14-of-24 passing for 159 yards and a touchdown for the Boilermakers (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) and added 81 yards rushing and a TD on seven carries.

Drake Lindsey, who had 248 yards passing for Minnesota (4-2, 2-1), connected with Jalen Smith for a 42-yard TD to trim Purdue’s lead to 27-13 in the third quarter, but the Boilermakers answered when Browne rushed for a 12-yard TD early in the fourth quarter and after a muffed punt gave Purdue the ball on the Minnesota 10, Ijeboi's 1-yard TD run on fourth down capped the scoring with 7:35 left.

The Boilermakers dominated in the first half, leading 20-3 at halftime. Jacobo Echeverria Lozano kicked a 45-yard field goal and a 15-yard TD pass from Browne to George Burhenn made it 10-0 going into the second quarter.

After a 49-yard field goal by Minnesota’s Luke Drzewiecki, Purdue answered with a 28-yard field goal and a 3-yard TD run by Ijeboi.

Ijeboi's 1-yard TD run pushed the lead to 27-3 early in the third quarter.

The Takeaway

Minnesota: It was a flat performance from the Gophers coming off a 20-14 win over visiting Michigan. Minnesota managed just 16 rushing yards in the first half and 25 on 12 carries overall.

Purdue: The Boilermakers captured their second consecutive victory with their most complete game this season. Purdue scored on all six red zone possessions and did commit a turnover.

Up next

Minnesota: Hosts No. 20 Iowa on Oct. 24.

Purdue: Hosts Washington on Friday.

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