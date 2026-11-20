CINCINNATI (AP) — Fans of Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's hippo, draped a hippo statue with flowers and notes written in crayon Friday, a day after she died from complications caused by swallowing a knit hat accidentally flung into her enclosure.

A little girl held up a drawing of Fiona while a woman left behind a watermelon, one of Fiona's favorite treats.

“She brought so much love in her lifetime,” said one note.

Born prematurely almost a decade ago and given slim odds of survival, Fiona became not only a source of hometown pride but also a worldwide symbol of hope and inspiration for many — from teachers to parents to children.

“I have never known an animal so beloved in all my life. From the day she was born, she was like lightning in a bottle,” Thayne Maynard, the zoo board's executive chair, said in a statement. “And, she will be remembered and beloved many years from now.”

Zoo officials have yet to release the specific medical cause of Fiona's death or details surrounding her final hours. Fiona was 9 years old.

“Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore,” zoo director Dave Jenike said.

Zoo worked around the clock to save Fiona

At first, Fiona showed no signs of distress after swallowing the hat 11 days before her death. A zoo visitor tossed the hat, which a ceiling fan caught and flung into the hippo habitat.

But a few days later, her appetite started to decline, zoo officials said. By Monday, the zoo announced Fiona was undergoing veterinary care.

The zoo's animal care team gave her fluids through an IV, conducted a colonoscopy and tried to shake the obstruction loose with a vibration table borrowed from a horse farm.

They said they were cautiously optimistic she could pass the hat.

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said.

The zoo's director said Fiona's death came as a shock. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore,” Jenike said.

Fiona is mourned by many worldwide

Fiona captured the hearts of millions in her first months and final days, uniting people across all boundaries and political spectrums.

Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, posted a photo of one of their children face-to-face with Fiona through the glass wall of her enclosure.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton posted photos of her behind-the-scenes encounter with Fiona, writing that she would treasure “the smiles she gave me.”

Speaking outside the zoo Thursday, Amy Haacke, a teacher from Dayton, said that she was a “huge fan” of Fiona because she likes underdogs. She said she uses the Fiona book series in her classroom.

“It kind of means a lot to be here,” she said.

Fiona wasn't expected to survive her first weeks

Fiona was born six weeks premature, weighing just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), far below the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at the time.

The zoo's staff went to extraordinary lengths to keep her alive, raising her by hand. She couldn't nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother to feed her.

She became a celebrity during her nine years. Hippos typically live 40 to 50 years in zoos.

Her story marked an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the 2016 shooting of Harambe. The gorilla became a pop culture phenomenon after he was killed because a child got into his enclosure.