Fans show their appreciation for France coach Zidane as he takes charge of his first home game

PARIS (AP) — A roar of approval greeted Zinedine Zidane when his name was read out by the stadium announcer ahead of France's home game against Italy in the Nations League on Friday.

Fans at Stade de France then broke out into chants of “Zizou, Zizou” — the affectionate nickname Zidane is known by among French soccer fans — and one banner read “Bienvenue Chez Toi” (Welcome Home).

It was Zidane's first home game since taking charge of the national team he led to a World Cup title as a player, and his arrival has been met with a wave of enthusiasm. A train station close to the stadium even had a message waiting for those arriving: “Welcome to Zinedine Zidane’s first game in charge,” a woman said over the public address system.

The 54-year-old Zidane was appointed France coach after the World Cup, replacing Didier Deschamps . He won his first two games 1-0, away to Turkey and Belgium in the Nations League.

Zidane was facing Italy for the first time since his infamous headbutt in the final of the 2006 World Cup, which saw him sent off in extra time in the last game of his stellar career.

The stadium itself holds special value to Zidane.

He scored the first goal in a friendly against Spain when Stade de France was inaugurated in January 1998, and his two powerful headers later that year helped France win the World Cup for the first time with a 3-0 win over Brazil in the final.

For returning Italy coach Roberto Mancini it was a third game in charge of the Azzurri. His new tenure began with a 2-0 home loss to Belgium and a 4-1 win at Turkey.

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