Fantilli scores on OT power play as Blue Jackets edge Golden Knights 2-1
Columbus defeated Vegas in overtime to secure a victory; the result handed the visitors their third consecutive loss
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COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored on a power play 59 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Vegas 2-1 on Saturday night, sending the Golden Knights to their third straight loss.
Columbus had its first power-play goal since the opener, snapping an 0-for-22 drought.
Denton Mateychuk also scored and Cam Talbot stopped 26 shots for Columbus, which has won two of its last six games. The Blue Jackets improved to 3-0 in games that have gone beyond regulation.
Tomas Hertl scored for Vegas and Carter Hart stopped 18 shots.
Mateychuk’s backhander put Columbus ahead with 8:09 left in the first period. Hertl pulled Vegas even with 2:47 left in the period.
Fantilli’s goal from the right circle off a feed from Kent Johnson gave Columbus in overtime on a 4-on-3 power play.
Up next
Golden Knights: Host Ottawa on Tuesday night.
Blue Jackets: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
___ See AP’s full NHL coverage here
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