`Fastball Freddy' Peralta earns ALCS MVP award after pitching the Rays into the World Series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Freddy Peralta rode his fastball to the American League Championship Series MVP award.

Acquired by the Rays from the New York Mets before the trade deadline, Peralta turned around his season in Tampa Bay and helped his new team win its third AL pennant. Peralta was 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in three appearances, including two starts, in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.

“This is crazy," Peralta said. “I’m very happy to be here, to be part of this great group and this organization.”

When Rays manager Kevin Cash announced the ALCS MVP winner on the postgame stage at Tropicana Field, he said: “Fastball Freddy.”

Peralta relied on his overpowering four-seamer throughout the series. He gave up one run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings Monday night in a 7-3 win. The two-time All-Star tossed six scoreless innings in Game 2 and got two important outs in relief in Game 4.

Now, Peralta gets to face his first team in the World Series. The right-hander spent eight seasons in Milwaukee, going 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA last year. But he is eligible for free agency this fall, so the Brewers traded him to the Mets in January.

“Milwaukee is always going to be in my heart, but it’s time to compete,” Peralta said. “I’m grateful to be here and excited to go home.”

Peralta went 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts for New York before coming to Tampa Bay in an Aug. 2 trade. He was 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts for the Rays and was selected the AL pitcher of the month for September.

“When I got here, everything changed," Peralta said. “I remember when I (got) to the clubhouse, we were in Colorado playing against the Rockies, and as soon as I stepped in the dugout in the first inning, I felt the vibes. I felt something different. And I think that’s why we’re here now."

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