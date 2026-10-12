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Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar's home as part of criminal investigation, AP sources say

Federal agents searched a lawmaker residence on Monday; the action is part of an ongoing criminal investigation

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Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar's home as part of criminal investigation, AP sources say
Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar's home as part of criminal investigation, AP sources saySusan Walsh - AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents searched Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home on Monday morning as part of a criminal investigation, according to people familiar with the matter.

The search was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations agents, said the people, who were not authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity. More details about the investigation were not immediately clear.

An email seeking comment was sent Monday to a representative for Omar.

The Justice Department said in a statement Monday that HSI agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the department in the Washington, D.C., area but provided no other details.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation,” the department said.

Omar, 44, represents Minnesota’s 5th District, including Minneapolis. She was first elected to the House in 2018 and has been known as a member of what's called The Squad of female lawmakers known for their progressive views and pointed opposition to the Republican president.

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