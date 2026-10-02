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Federal court temporarily blocks Trump administration border wall in Texas' Big Bend region

A federal judge blocked border wall construction in Texas; the ruling prevents infrastructure work in the Big Bend area

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El presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump
Federal court temporarily blocks Trump administration border wall in Texas' Big Bend regionSCOTT OLSON - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court in Texas on Friday issued a ruling temporarily blocking the Trump administration from building a border wall and other infrastructure across the state's Big Bend region.

The news marks a major win for landowners, businesses and environmentalists in the region who have united to oppose the planned infrastructure projects, which are part of a $46 billion effort by the Trump administration to line the southern border with a mix of 30-foot-tall steel walls, vehicle barriers, roads and surveillance technology.

Judge Kathleen Cardone said in her ruling that the plaintiffs were “likely to succeed on the merits of at least one of the claims in suit, that there is a likelihood that they will suffer serious, irreparable harm without an injunction, and that the balance of the equities and the public interest weigh in their favor.”

Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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