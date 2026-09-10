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Federal judge allows Missouri’s top court to hold contempt hearing in redistricting dispute

A judge permits a contempt hearing for a state official; legal conflict continues over disputed congressional maps

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LA NACION
Federal judge allows Missouri’s top court to hold contempt hearing in redistricting dispute
Federal judge allows Missouri’s top court to hold contempt hearing in redistricting disputeAlex Brandon - AP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has allowed Missouri’s top court to proceed with a contempt hearing Thursday for Republican Secretary of State Denny Hoskins in a tense and twisting legal battle over whether new congressional districts supported by President Donald Trump can be used in the November election.

Missouri’s top court previously ordered Hoskins not to use a Trump-backed map in the general election. But U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark on Tuesday barred Hoskins from using anything other than the new map Trump supports.

The state Supreme Court then ordered Hoskins to appear for a contempt hearing Thursday for not following its orders.

State attorneys representing Hoskins had asked Clark to halt the contempt hearing. But Clark declined to do so.

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