LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man accused of sparking last year’s deadly Palisades Fire was found guilty of arson charges Friday after his first federal case earlier this year ended in a mistrial .

Jurors convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, of lighting a fire on Jan. 1, 2025, that burned undetected deep in root systems before flaring back up Jan. 7, becoming one of the most destructive wildfires in California history. The Palisades Fire killed 12 people as it incinerated entire neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Malibu.

Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty to federal charges of destruction of property by means of fire and arson. The scope of the first charge was narrowed to only include the Jan. 1 blaze, known as the Lachman Fire, and the second addresses the Palisades Fire. He was convicted on both charges.

Prosecutors continued to pursue the case after Rinderknecht’s first jury deadlocked 10 to 2 in favor of acquittal after a two-week trial in June. They dropped a third charge of timber set afire when they filed a new indictment for the retrial.