Federal officials investigate fire at beleaguered police department in Mississippi

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local agencies are investigating a fire Saturday morning that damaged the building of a beleaguered police department in Mississippi that has drawn outrage from the community in recent months after an officer shot and killed a 1-year-old .

It was unclear what caused the fire at the headquarters of the Senatobia Police Department and whether it was intentionally set. The Associated Press has reached out to the fire department, police department, and the Tate County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Firefighters were dispatched to the city's police department at 4:58 a.m. to respond to smoke in the building, the Senatobia Fire Department said in a statement. Crews were able to quickly knock out the fire, police said in a statement. There were no details on the damage.

The Senatobia Police Department ignited anger in the community of 8,000 after an officer fired into a vehicle and killed 1-year-old Kohen Wiley in June while investigating a shoplifting call at a Walmart.

Wiley, who is Black, was in the vehicle with his mother, who was unharmed, and her friend, who was seriously injured. The two women denied having stolen anything, and no charges have been filed against them.

In September, the police chief was fired after reporting by The New York Times, Mississippi Today and Verite News alleged that he used racist slurs in private text messages. Earlier this month, the officer involved in the shooting resigned , though he was cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the Mississippi Attorney General’s office after its probe concluded his use of force had been justified .

Senatobia is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Memphis.