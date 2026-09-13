Ferguson scores, Pitt defense holds on to beat UCF, 12-7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Damon Ferguson Jr. scored a touchdown and Pittsburgh’s defense held on to beat UCF 12-7 on Saturday.

Ferguson Jr. rushed for 59 yards and a score, as Pitt held out sophomore running back Ja’Kyrian Turner with an undisclosed injury. Turner had nearly 900 yards of total offense as a freshman.

Mason Heintschel completed 18 of 29 passes for 212 yards in a steady downpour for Pitt. The game started late because of a 65-minute weather delay. Last week, Heintschel tied Pitt’s single-game record and established a new ACC single-game mark with seven passing touchdowns in a rout of Miami (Ohio).

Alonza Barnett III completed 20 of 31 passes for 186 yards for UCF, as the Knights struggled offensively one week after a romp of Bethune-Cookman in their season-opener. Barnett threw a 19-yard touchdown to Waden Charles in the final three minutes. UCF had a chance at a game-winning drive, but DeMarco Ward and Jeremiah Marcelin sacked Keyone Jenkins on fourth down to end the threat.

Barnett, a James Madison transfer, and the 2025 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, helped UCF tie a program record with 73 points and set the school mark for the largest margin of victory last week. But the Knights lost their 10th straight road game against Pitt. UCF’s last road win came on Sept. 14, 2024, a 35-34 win at TCU.

Ferguson gave Pitt a 12-0 lead with a touchdown in the final minute of the first half. He converted a pair of third downs on the seven-play, 44-yard series.

Gabe Russo’s punt pinned UCF inside the 10-yard line, leading to a safety and a 5-0 lead in the second quarter.

Braylan Lovelace pressured Barnett, who threw the ball away from the end zone. Barnett was flagged for intentional grounding, giving Pitt its first safety since Nov. 23, 2024 against Louisville.

The takeaway

UCF: The Knights fell just short of bowl eligibility last season, and despite an impressive season-opening win against Bethune-Cookman, UCF seeks continued improvement in an attempt to reach a bowl game during its fourth season in the Big 12.

Pitt: The Panthers won their first two games before ACC play begins on Thursday against Syracuse. Pitt has gone 16-16 in league play during the last four years since winning the conference championship in 2021 and the Panthers look for another fast start in the ACC.

Up next

UCF: Meets Georgia State next Saturday at home.

Pitt: Host Syracuse on Thursday in a nationally-televised home ACC opener.

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