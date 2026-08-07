Fernando Mendoza isn't only Raiders rookie to watch in training camp

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — As the Raiders prepare for their season, the vast majority of media and fan focus remains on quarterback Fernando Mendoza .

While Mendoza has put together stretches in training camp that showed why Las Vegas took him first in the NFL draft , he isn't the only rookie of note.

Other first-year pros are showing they could make significant contributions to a franchise that is looking for a spark after winning seven games over the past two seasons.

“That's part of the plan that coach (Klint Kubiak) put in place,” assistant head coach Mike McCoy said. “As you see, everybody's getting reps right now through the first two weeks of practice that we're getting into and just give everyone an opportunity to show what they can do.”

Here are four rookies worth monitoring:

WR Malik Benson

Sixth-round draft picks often aren't guaranteed to make an NFL roster, much less earn a significant role.

Benson, who also is getting work as a punt returner, regularly plays with the first- and second-team offenses, and he has developed a rapport with Mendoza. The two connect multiple times a day.

He also has worked well with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“I’m pleased with his improvement, his progress,” wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said. “Long way to go. He’s still a rookie, makes those rookie mistakes. But I’m pleased with his effort, his attitude. He’s extremely coachable. He’s tough. You do that, you got a chance. And he’s improving every day, which is what I want to see.”

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Taken in the fourth round, Washington was expected to be someone who could spell starter Ashton Jeanty , the sixth overall pick in 2025.

He might be able to do more than that, and he's getting reps with the first-team offense.

Jeanty will receive the majority of carries, but Washington is showing there might not be much of a drop-off when he gets his turn. Both backs also are receiving quite a bit of work in the passing game.

“Mike’s been great,” running backs coach Omar Young said. “He really worked his butt off during the offseason, and you could really tell and see that. It’s a great deal for him to just be able to come out here every single day and put forth and show the work that he put on in the offseason and let it come (to) fruition.”

CB Hezekiah Masses

The fifth-round pick has been practicing with the starters opposite veteran Eric Stokes.

Masses made a tremendous breakup of a deep pass to Benson during Thursday's practice. If he can play like that once the season begins, he could ease concerns about the Raiders' secondary.

“Zeke came in making plays,” safety Jeremy Chinn said. “Even in OTAs, just seeing him step up. I feel like he just had an understanding. Even just technique-wise, he’s true to his technique. He’s always been true to his technique ever since he stepped in here, and it hasn’t been a drop-off, so it’s cool to see.”

CB Jermod McCoy

He is difficult to gauge because it's unclear whether McCoy can play like the first-round talent he possessed before a torn ACL caused his draft stock to plummet.

The Raiders traded up to take McCoy with the first selection in the fourth round, and they have been cautious with his development. McCoy has played with the second and third teams and took Thursday off as a pre-planned maintenance day.

“We’ll keep monitoring his mileage, and just see how he comes in and recovers the next day,” Kubiak said. “But to see him out there getting as much work as he’s getting, has been excellent.”

Competition at right guard intensifies

Jackson Powers-Johnson has been practicing with the first team at right guard, but he shared those snaps with Caleb Rogers on Thursday.

The other four line positions have remained steady during camp.

Injury updates

Tight end Michael Mayer (nose) returned to practice after getting injured Monday and sitting out Tuesday. There was no practice Wednesday.

Keyron Crawford left the field after colliding with fellow defensive end Malcolm Koonce.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL