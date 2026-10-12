Fernando Mendoza looked ready in garbage time, but Raiders' offense still belongs to Kirk Cousins

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza didn't look like a rookie making his first NFL appearance in Sunday's 45-17 loss at New England , but it also wasn't a genuine game situation.

The Patriots, with victory well in hand in the game's final minutes, mostly backed off the pass rush that hounded Las Vegas starter Kirk Cousins throughout the day.

Regardless, Mendoza completed 6 of 8 passes for 48 yards. The top pick in this year's draft looked quite comfortable.

“He was prepared,” coach Klint Kubiak said Monday. “He played fast. He got through his progressions quickly. He knew his hot issues. It was a solid start for him.”

Kubiak made it clear that Cousins still tops the depth chart, and the 15-year veteran has done little that would justify a change. The Raiders got off to a 3-0 start and nearly beat Kansas City. His 11 touchdown passes through the first four weeks were matched only by San Francisco's Brock Purdy.

Cousins' play had quieted just about any talk of when Mendoza would take over, but after the blowout loss to the Patriots, that speculation could begin anew, regardless of whether that's fair to Cousins.

Mendoza took advantage of New England backing off its defensive aggression by calmly moving Las Vegas from its 35-yard line to the Patriots 14, picking up three first downs.

Then the Patriots pressured Mendoza, forcing an incomplete pass and a scramble to cause a turnover on downs.

That doesn't mean Mendoza isn't ready to handle a pressure situation.

“That’s why he’s here,” Kubiak said. “We have a lot of confidence in him. Kirk’s the starter, and if Fernando’s called upon, he’ll be ready to go just like he was (Sunday).”

What’s working

Take away his out-of-character fumble and it was another typical Brock Bowers day. He caught eight passes on 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. His 104 yards receiving per game are easily the best among tight ends. Buffalo's Dalton Kincaid, a Las Vegas native, went into Monday night's game at the Los Angeles Rams ranked second at 67.5.

What needs help

After the blowout loss, it seems like everything. New England did an especially good job of attacking the Raiders' young secondary, which had played better than expected until Sunday. Drake Maye had his way for the Patriots, completing 26 of 34 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns. Up the next two weeks? The Bills' Josh Allen and the Rams' Matthew Stafford.

Stock up

One defensive back who stepped up was second-year cornerback Darien Porter. He replaced rookie Hezekiah Masses during the game and broke up two passes, recovered a fumble and made seven tackles.

“He’s a guy that was starting, lost his job for a week, and is so mentally tough that he came back in and played really good football yesterday and played very competitive,” Kubiak said. “That’s not a surprise. That’s the kind of guy that he is, and he’s just going to continue to get better. Him and Zeke (Masses) will compete for that job.”

Stock down

Ashton Jeanty continues to struggle to run behind an offensive line that gives him little room to work. But at least Jeanty is getting chances. Rookie Mike Washington Jr. was expected to be a much larger part of the offense after a strong preseason and encouraging play early in the season. But he carried just once for 5 yards at New England.

“I think he just needs more opportunities, and that starts with me, too,” Kubiak said.

Injuries

DT Tonka Hemingway is in the concussion protocol. Kubiak said he expected WR Jalen Nailor, who was in the protocol last week and did not play, back at practice.

WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) has two weeks before the club must decide whether to activate him off injured reserve, put him on season-ending IR or release or trade him.

“We expect him to keep taking another jump,” Kubiak said. “So he’s got to go compete in practice and show us that he’s ready to go.”

Key number

2.99 — The Raiders' average yards per rush. It's their worst average through the first five games in franchise history. Tampa Bay, which averaged 2.96 yards in 2023, is the only other team to average fewer than 3.0 yards through five games.

Next steps

The Raiders host the Bills on Sunday.

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