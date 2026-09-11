FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem vows to keep Fernando Alonso in Formula 1

MADRID (AP) — FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said it wouldn't be “acceptable” for Fernando Alonso to leave Formula 1, and vowed to try to make the two-time world champion change his mind.

Ben Sulayem's comments on Friday came a day after Alonso said he is considering racing in another series or taking a non-driving role next season. The 45-year-old Spaniard has been showing dissatisfaction with the performance of his team Aston Martin, and with the new F1 regulations that came into effect this season.

“There is no way we can allow Fernando, a great champion, to leave ... because of the circumstances,” Ben Sulayem said as he spoke at the New Economy Forum in Madrid. “That's not the way to leave the stage. He has to be successful, and then he leaves whenever he wants. (But) not because he was forced to leave because of the performance.”

Ben Sulayem said he had already talked to Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll to try to help the team improve. Alonso has only three points after 13 races this season.

“I share the issues, the car is not performing,” Ben Sulayem said. “I met with the owner, with Lawrence, and I am going to do the changes, and I will talk to him (Alonso) to make him — try to make him — change his mind. It’s not acceptable.”

Ben Sulayem said he had heard rumors about Alonso possibly wanting to leave, but the driver hadn't mentioned anything to him when they last spoke. Ben Sulayem said he had told Alonso earlier that “it was not acceptable that you are coming to your own country” with a car near the bottom of the grid.

The Spanish GP is back in Madrid after more than four decades, and the new Madring will remain on the calendar until 2035. Spain has been hosting races in Barcelona in recent years — including this season.

Ben Sulayem said it's feasible for the country to keep two races on the calendar every year, according to Spanish media.

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