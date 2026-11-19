For many children, the death of Fiona, a beloved hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, may be their first experience with losing an animal they have grown to love, even if they never met her in person.

Fiona died Thursday from complications after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure. Her death has sparked an outpouring of love for the Nile hippopotamus, with zoo visitors leaving flowers and cards by the statue outside the entrance.

Comments also flooded a Facebook fan page for Fiona on Thursday, with people expressing a mix of sadness and frustration. Some urged others not to direct their anger at the family of the visitor whose hat landed in Fiona’s enclosure, while others shared happy memories of visiting her.

Psychologists and grief specialists say when animals die, the experience can provide opportunities for parents to help children understand death and navigate difficult emotions, including grief.

“People are so averse to talking about death and grief, but it is the one thing that is guaranteed: We are all going to die. We need to be open to talking about that,” Deirdra Flavin, CEO of the National Alliance for Children’s Grief, previously told The Associated Press .

Experts recommend using clear, age-appropriate language to explain that Fiona died and will not be coming back. Phrases such as “went to sleep” can confuse or frighten younger children.

Caregivers also do not need to have every answer. Acknowledging uncertainty and making space for questions can help children feel comfortable expressing their emotions.

Parents can also acknowledge their children’s feelings and share their own sadness with them. Experts say there is no single right way to grieve, and children may need time and repeated conversations to process the loss.

Remembering Fiona through drawings, photographs, favorite videos or stories about her life can also provide comfort and a sense of closure. Such activities can help children celebrate the joy Fiona brought to others while beginning to understand that death is a permanent, but natural, part of life.

Mumphrey reported from Flagstaff, Arizona.