JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A fire swept through a candy factory in Indonesia ’s Banten province Saturday, leaving three people dead and rescue teams searching for 36 workers who remained unaccounted for, officials said.

The blaze broke out at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Serang district, in Banten province, which borders Jakarta . The factory produces Milkita, an Indonesian brand of milk-based candies and snack products.

The National Search and Rescue Agency released a statement saying that 15 people were rescued alive, including four injured workers. Rescue teams were still searching for the 36 unaccounted-for workers.

“The fire is still burning in several locations, and firefighting teams are continuing extinguishing and cooling operations,” said Rizky Dwianto, an operations official at the Banten Search and Rescue Agency.

He said firefighters from Serang district and Banten province were battling flames in several parts of the facility more than 12 hours after the fire began.

Television reports showed flames engulfing the three-story factory, sending thick black smoke into the sky, and causing panic among nearby residents and workers. The floor of the burned-out structure was littered with twisted metal, blackened corrugated iron roofing and other debris.

Outside the factory, anxious relatives waited for news of family members who could not be contacted.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and authorities have not said whether all of the missing workers were believed to have been inside the factory when the blaze erupted. Survivors said the fire originated from a cooling unit on the third floor.

Dwianto said rescue workers were sweeping different sections of the factory, focusing on areas where victims might be trapped, along with local fire department personnel and the Indonesian Red Cross.

Indonesia has experienced a series of deadly industrial fires in recent years, raising concerns about workplace safety standards and emergency preparedness at manufacturing facilities.