Fire forces evacuations at senior living facility in Mississippi

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — A fire broke out at a senior living facility in Mississippi on Wednesday evening, forcing residents to evacuate.

There were no immediate reports of injuries at Brookdale Clinton, but authorities were not yet certain whether all the residents were accounted for.

The “majority of the building is gone," said Marlee Price-Cook, director of communications for Clinton, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Jackson.

Residents who had been evacuated were being bused to a church, while crews continued to search the building for any remaining residents.

WLBT-TV showed images of a handful of older people sitting across the street and watching as bright orange flames and black smoke stretched into the sky. One of them was in a wheelchair and the others had walkers or other mobility aids. One also had a small dog. The roof of the building was partially collapsed, as firefighters sprayed the building.

Price-Cook said Brookdale was making arrangements for those who had been displaced to be moved to some of the company’s sister properties.

“I’ve been with the city for four years and this was probably the first time I’ve seen something this involved," she said.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement on X that “Mississippi is praying for the residents, employees and families affected by the terrible fire at the Brookdale assisted living facility in Clinton. This is truly an awful situation.”

Reeves said the state health department and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, as well as multiple fire departments, were helping with the response and search of the building.

Brookdale Senior Living's website says the Brookdale Clinton facility includes independent living spaces, as well as assisted living and memory care services.

The city asked the public to avoid the immediate area so emergency crews could work.

Associated Press writer Hallie Golden contributed from Seattle.