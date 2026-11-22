MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mark Fletcher Jr. rushed for three touchdowns, Jake Weinberg kicked the longest field goal in Miami history and the fifth-ranked Hurricanes erased a 14-point deficit to beat Virginia Tech 28-20 on Saturday night and clinch a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

Fletcher had the second three-touchdown game of his career for Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC, No. 7 CFP), while Cooper Barkate and Vandrevius Jacobs combined on 14 catches for 132 yards for the Hurricanes — who will face Wake Forest for the ACC title in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 5.

Weinberg connected on a school-record, 59-yard field goal to end the first half. The previous record was 57, done by three kickers: Danny Miller in 1981, Michael Badgley in 2015 and Jose Borregales in 2020.

Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 22 of 35 passes for 168 yards for Virginia Tech (6-5, 3-5), which lost to Miami for the sixth consecutive time. The Hokies led 20-14 lead entering the fourth quarter before Fletcher scored on the first play of the final stanza to give Miami its first lead of the night.

Fletcher scored from 11 yards out with 2:08 left to push the lead to eight, and Miami took the ball over on downs with 1:27 remaining.

Miami, which got 241 passing yards from Darian Mensah and played again without injured receiver Malachi Toney, was in big trouble from the outset.

Virginia Tech won the opening toss and elected to receive. Someone in the coin-flip huddle yelled “noooo” after a Hokies' captain told referee Garrett Dickerson that they wanted the football, though it wasn't clear if the visitors actually wanted to defer to the second half.

Either way, it worked out — at least, for a while.

The Hokies went 75 yards in 15 plays on the game's first drive, Grunkemeyer connecting with Jeffrey Overton Jr. for a five-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring.

And three plays later, it was 14-0.

Mensah's first interception of the night was a ball that skipped off Miami running back Javian Mallory's hands and was picked off by the Hokies' Joshua Clarke. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Mallory advanced the ball to the Miami 15, and Messiah Mickens went in from there one play later to give the Hokies a two-touchdown lead.

Weinberg made it 14-3 with a 49-yard field goal, and Fletcher's first TD of the night — combined with a 2-point conversion — made it 14-11.

The takeaway

Virginia Tech: The Hokies wasted a 14-point lead for the second time this season, after also doing so against Pitt in what became a 35-33 loss on Oct. 2. Virginia Tech had been 50-3 in its last 53 games with 14-point leads before Saturday night.

Miami: The Hurricanes have now won 12 consecutive ACC games, the longest such run in school history. The last time Miami had an 11-game ACC winning streak, it was snapped — by Virginia Tech.

Up next

Virginia Tech: Hosts Virginia next Saturday.

Miami: Hosts Boston College next Saturday.

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