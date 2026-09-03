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Florida opens the Jon Sumrall era in the Swamp against Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic concluded its season 4-8 after a loss; Florida also finished 4-8 following a win

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Florida opens the Jon Sumrall era in the Swamp against Florida Atlantic
Florida opens the Jon Sumrall era in the Swamp against Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic at Florida, Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Florida Atlantic (2025)

Total offense: 444.7 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 340.2 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 104.5 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (T49th)

Total defense: 436.5 yards allowed per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 235.2 yards allowed per game (98th)

Rushing: 201.33 yards allowed per game (126th)

Scoring: 36.3 points allowed per game (131st)

Florida (2025)

Total offense: 341.3 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 204.6 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 136.75 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (111th)

Total defense: 376.8 yards allowed per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 222.9 yards allowed per game (76th)

Rushing: 153.92 yards allowed per game (77th)

Scoring: 24.0 points allowed per game (60th)

Team leaders

Florida Atlantic (2025)

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 3,641 yards, 24 TDs, 17 INTs, 67 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaden Shields-Dutton, 460 yards on 84 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 1,052 yards on 104 catches, 6 TDs

Florida (2025)

Passing: DJ Lagway, 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, 14 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 1,170 yards on 220 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Vernell Brown III, 512 yards on 40 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Florida Atlantic lost to East Carolina 42-3, finishing 4-8 in coach Zach Kittley’s second season.

Florida beat rival Florida State 40-21 to finish 4-8, the program’s fourth losing season in five years.

Next game

Florida Atlantic hosts Navy on Sept. 12. Florida hosts Campbell on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

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