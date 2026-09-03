Florida opens the Jon Sumrall era in the Swamp against Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic at Florida, Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Florida Atlantic (2025)

Total offense: 444.7 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 340.2 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 104.5 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (T49th)

Total defense: 436.5 yards allowed per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 235.2 yards allowed per game (98th)

Rushing: 201.33 yards allowed per game (126th)

Scoring: 36.3 points allowed per game (131st)

Florida (2025)

Total offense: 341.3 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 204.6 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 136.75 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (111th)

Total defense: 376.8 yards allowed per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 222.9 yards allowed per game (76th)

Rushing: 153.92 yards allowed per game (77th)

Scoring: 24.0 points allowed per game (60th)

Team leaders

Florida Atlantic (2025)

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 3,641 yards, 24 TDs, 17 INTs, 67 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaden Shields-Dutton, 460 yards on 84 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 1,052 yards on 104 catches, 6 TDs

Florida (2025)

Passing: DJ Lagway, 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, 14 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 1,170 yards on 220 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Vernell Brown III, 512 yards on 40 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Florida Atlantic lost to East Carolina 42-3, finishing 4-8 in coach Zach Kittley’s second season.

Florida beat rival Florida State 40-21 to finish 4-8, the program’s fourth losing season in five years.

Next game

Florida Atlantic hosts Navy on Sept. 12. Florida hosts Campbell on Sept. 12.

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