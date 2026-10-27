Florida State has 13 new faces, including 'Baby Shaq,' and could be a handful in the ACC

Florida State (18-15, 10-8 ACC)

To say coach Luke Loucks revamped his roster in Year 2 would be an understatement. Loucks signed 13 newcomers, including eight freshmen. One of them, 285-pound center Marcis Ponder, stands out for obvious reasons. Loucks has just two returning players: forward AJ Swinton, who tore a knee ligament in March; and Alex Steen, who was granted a fifth year of eligibility through a court ruling.

Loucks put his stamp on the program late last season by benching guys who didn’t play enough defense and emphasizing rebounding and physicality. The Seminoles won 10 of their final 13 games, ending the season with a one-point loss to top-seeded Duke in the ACC Tournament. Nonetheless, Loucks rebuilt his roster, adding more guys who fit his system, and could be a sleeper in the ACC.

Players to watch

Ponder is a 7-foot freshman from Miami nicknamed “Baby Shaq,” and he looked the part in an exhibition game against Auburn. Ponder finished with 13 points, 21 rebounds, three blocked shots, a steal and no turnovers. He looked better than Shaq at the free-throw line, making 5 of 6.

Sebastian Rancik transferred from Colorado and should benefit from playing alongside Ponder. The 6-11 forward from Slovakia averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assist for the Buffaloes last season and has the ability to stretch the floor. He chose FSU over Kentucky after Loucks flew to Slovakia to meet his mother and sister in person.

Anthony Robinson II and Kameron Taylor give the Seminoles size and athleticism in the backcourt. Robinson, whose younger brother Amare also is on the team, started 50 games over three seasons at Missouri. Taylor transferred from UNC Asheville after leading the Big South in scoring last season at 18.9 points a game.

Departures and arrivals

Shon Abaev (Cincinnati) and Cooper Schwieger (Wake Forest) round out FSU’s transfer class. Abaev is expected to start, and Schwieger should normally be the first guy off the bench. Freshmen Martay Barnes, Brandon Bass Jr. and Elisee Assui also will factor into the rotation.

Top games

The Seminoles open the season Nov. 2 against Florida A&M in Tampa, Florida, and will face top-ranked Florida — Ponder vs. Rueben Chinyelu — eight days later. They also play at eighth-ranked Tennessee (Dec. 1), host Dayton (Dec. 5), face Texas A&M in Houston (Dec. 12) and play No. 10 Houston in Jacksonville, Florida, (Dec. 16) in non-conference action.

Facts and figures

FSU was picked by league media to finish seventh in the ACC. … Loucks scheduled exhibitions against SEC teams Mississippi State, Auburn and LSU in hopes of getting his team prepared for the season. … Kameron Taylor gets to play his former team, UNC Asheville, on Nov. 24 in Tallahassee.

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