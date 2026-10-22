Former NHL player Ron Duguay dies at 69 after a bout with cancer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ron Duguay, who played nearly 1,000 games in the NHL from the late 1970s through the ’80s, has died of cancer. He was 69.

A spokesperson for the New York Rangers said Thursday that Duguay's family informed the team of his death.

Duguay played his first six seasons with the New York Rangers after they selected him with the 13th pick in the draft in 1977. The Sudbury, Ontario, native was an All-Star as a point-a-game producer in 1981-82.

A series of trades led him to spend time with the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings with another Rangers stint, as well. Duguay finished his career in the league with 673 points in the regular season and playoffs, then played in Germany and the minors.

Duguay was known late in life away from hockey for dating former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. His family started a GoFundMe earlier this year to offset the costs of travel and treatments.

“It’s with a shattered heart but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now,” Palin posted on social media. “He fought so hard. Love never ends.”

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