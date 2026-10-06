Former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy joins TNT as a guest analyst

Former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is going to be part of Big 12 football again on Saturday, when he serves as a guest analyst for TNT Sports in the studio during the network's coverage of Arizona's game at West Virginia.

Gundy will join the network's panel in Atlanta as part of pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

Gundy was fired by Oklahoma State on Sept. 23, 2025, three games into his 21st season as head coach. The former Cowboys quarterback had a 170-90 record with winning seasons each year from 2006 to 2023. He spent 34 years at the school as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

During ESPN's coverage of the College Football Playoff national championship game in January, Gundy was part of the network's alternate Coaches Film Room broadcast.

No. 18 Oklahoma State plays at home Saturday against UCF. That's at the same time as the Arizona-West Virginia game, and it will be broadcast on ESPN2.

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