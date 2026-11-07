Formula 1 announces 5-year contract extension with Sao Paulo GP through 2035

SAO PAULO (AP) — Formula 1 announced on Saturday a five-year contract extension with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos through 2035.

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement that Brazil, the land of multiple-time champions like Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet and Emerson Fittipaldi, has a central role in the sport’s history and future.

“The passion of our Brazilian fans is extraordinary, and every time we return to Interlagos we feel their energy in the grandstands and in the city of Sao Paulo,” Domenicali said in a press conference.

Latin America has two races: Mexico’s took place last weekend and Brazil’s is ongoing though Sunday.

Argentinian officials are trying to persuade F1 to return after renovations at the Oscar y Juán Gálvez racetrack in Buenos Aires. The track staged the Argentine Grand Prix off and on from 1953-98.

Mexico's contract with F1 extends to the 2028 season.

The renewal keeps Brazil as a constant presence on the F1 calendar since 1973. The race did not take place in Sao Paulo in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Brazilian Grand Prix was hosted in Rio de Janeiro in 1978 and between 1981 and 1989.

Next season, the Brazilian race will take place from Nov. 5-7.

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