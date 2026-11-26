CLEVELAND (AP) — Pitcher Foster Griffin will return to the Cleveland Guardians after agreeing to a three-year, $48 million contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

They spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced and was pending a successful physical.

It is the second significant pitching signing the Guardians have made during the offseason. They announced Kris Bubic's signing on Wednesday, a $17.5 million, one-year deal.

Griffin tied for fourth in the majors with 15 wins. The 31-year-old left-hander began the year with Washington and emerged as the Nationals' ace after three years in Japan with the Yomiuri Giants.

Griffin, who has a six-pitch arsenal, was selected to the All-Star Game before Cleveland acquired him at the trade deadline. He went 15-6 with a 3.60 ERA during 31 regular season starts and 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA in three postseason appearances, including one start.

The Guardians reached the American League Championship Series for the second time in three seasons but were eliminated in six games by Tampa Bay. Cleveland’s rotation was ninth in the league with a 3.93 ERA.

Cleveland's rotation is expected to be led next season by AL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award finalist Parker Messick and Gavin Williams with Griffin and Bubic also in the mix. Cleveland also has Tanner Bibee, Joey Cantillo, Logan Allen and Slade Cecconi.

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