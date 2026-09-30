France midfielder Koné 'shocked' by coach Zidane's ability in training

PARIS (AP) — France midfielder Manu Koné had to pinch himself when new coach Zinedine Zidane laced up his boots to take part in training.

Arguably the world’s best playmaker during his heyday, the 54-year-old Zidane was in his element spraying passes around and whipping in crosses to his awe-struck players.

“What shocked me during the first week of training was his technical range. He’s lost none of his ability,” Koné said on Tuesday ahead of Friday's game against Italy at Stade de France in the Nations League.

“Seeing it in person is even better, especially at his age,” the 25-year-old Koné added. “It’s true that I was little when he was near the end of his career. To see that he still has that technique now means it must have been incredible in his era.”

Zidane's two goals in the 1998 World Cup final win against Brazil made him an overnight superstar, with his face famously beamed on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris as a nation celebrated. A Ballon d'Or award followed and, two years later, his superb performances led Les Bleus to more glory at the European Championship.

“It's a pleasure to be coached by Zidane, a world legend. He's told me to play freely and given me confidence,” Koné added. “He was a midfielder, so as a midfielder I listen to everything he says and I can only learn by his side. He advises me a lot about my positioning and gives me more responsibility."

Zidane's last performance for France was in the 2006 World Cup final, which ended in a penalty shootout loss to Italy. Even though Zidane was sent off in extra time for head-butting Italy defender Marco Materazzi when France was dominating, it did not affect his popularity among French soccer fans.

Since his arrival Zidane has been in the spotlight even more than some of the stars in his squad.

“We shouldn't be shocked, you can only congratulate him for his career,” Koné said. “We will see that on Friday, the ovation he gets (against Italy).”

Zidane played Koné in a sentry midfield role in a 1-0 win at Turkey last Friday, which meant largely sitting in front of and protecting the defense with limited scope to push up.

Two weeks ago, Koné scored twice for Roma against Inter Milan in a table-topping Serie A clash but has yet to find the net in 21 appearances for Les Bleus.

“The goal will come,” he said. “But the important thing is to meet the coach's requirements.” ___

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