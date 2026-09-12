France tops host Germany 86-64 to reach women's FIBA World Cup final against US or Spain
France defeated Germany to reach the women’s basketball World Cup final; the team will play for the title on Sunday
- 1 minuto de lectura'
BERLIN (AP) — Gabby Williams led France to the final of the women’s FIBA World Cup with an 86-64 win over host Germany on Saturday.
Willams scored 22 points and had five rebounds to put France in touching distance of the title after a dogged performance from the host, which refused to give up in front of a partisan crowd at Berlin Arena.
It was the first semifinal appearance for both teams since the stage was introduced in 1986.
France will play Spain or the United States, the four-time defending champion and tournament favorite, in Sunday’s final. Their semifinal was later Saturday.
There was an air of nervous anticipation around the arena before tip-off as Germany, already further than ever before in its second tournament appearance, would need another major upset to make the final.
Germany coach Olaf Lange spoke of “ German basketball’s best day ” after the quarterfinal win over European champion Belgium.
France scored more than 90 points in each of its four games, while Germany managed that in its last two after recovering impressively since losing its opening game to Spain by 30 points.
See AP’s full WNBA coverage here
- 1
- 2
Tras más de dos meses cerrada: Cargill reabrió una planta y volvió a estallar un conflicto que podría afectar a los puertos bonaerenses
- 3
Mammana se fracturó varias costillas tras un golpe en el partido ante Newell’s
- 4
Se fueron los últimos dos jugadores apartados de River: una inversión de 45 millones que... salió mal