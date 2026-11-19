FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The end zone has been a no-fly zone for the New York Jets lately.

The struggling squad has gone nine consecutive quarters without scoring a touchdown, the NFL's longest active drought. For an offense filled with playmakers, it seems like an eternity without crossing the goal line.

“Believe me,” embattled offensive coordinator Frank Reich said Thursday, “I feel every play of that nine quarters.”

Since Braelon Allen's 21-yard touchdown run with 8:20 left in the third quarter of a 38-33 loss to Las Vegas on Nov. 1, New York has 26 offensive drives during which it failed to score a touchdown. The breakdown during that span: 27 points on nine field goals by Jason Sanders, one missed field goal, nine punts, three turnovers on downs, two interceptions and two fumbles lost.

“I mean, it starts with me,” Reich said. "I’m the offensive coordinator, it starts with me. I've got to, I and we as a staff, have to put the players in position to do what they do. We've got a very talented group and so we need to do a better job coaching and obviously players need to their part in executing and making plays.

“So for all of us, it’s a collective effort.”

And they'll try again Sunday in Los Angeles, where the Jets (2-8) will face the Chargers (1-8) — who had a 12-quarter, 37-drive TD drought of their own stopped earlier this month.

“Score touchdowns,” quarterback Geno Smith said when asked how the Jets can end their slump. “Be better. Execute better and get in the end zone.”

If only it were that easy.

Head coach Aaron Glenn's defense has failed to live up to expectations and he ceded play-calling duties last week to coordinator Brian Duker to change things up before the Jets lost to Buffalo after the Bills pulled away in the second half for a 31-12 win.

Glenn had no plans to switch anything on the offensive side, despite the unit's struggles, even saying Wednesday: “I have a lot of confidence in Frank.”

From a numbers standpoint, though, there's little to trust. The Jets rank last in the NFL in red zone scoring rate at 37.9%, with touchdowns on just 11 of 28 trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line.

“We know we need to put more points on the board,” Reich said. “Whether it’s in the red zone or whether it's from further out, we still want to be explosive. So we just need to get back on track there.”

Whether it will be Smith under center remains to be seen. He left against Buffalo twice, the second because of an ankle injury he’s working through this week. Smith said he expects to play , but rookie Cade Klubnik would start if he can't.

Either way, wide receiver Garrett Wilson said the Jets have focused even more this week on their offensive shortcomings.

“It's about being super detailed down there and having a purpose,” he said. “I think we’re throwing some extra periods of red zone in just to make sure it’s that much cleaner. Things like that to clean up gets you points on the board, but not just points, but finish the drive so you score touchdowns.”

Interestingly, the Jets’ 316.5 yards per game are the team's second most through 10 games over the past 10 seasons. They also have six players — wide receivers Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr.; tight end Kenyon Sadiq; and running backs Allen and Breece Hall — who have at least one 100-yard rushing or receiving game this season, the most in the NFL.

“It is one ball and it’s week to week,” Reich said. “I think we have demonstrated that we can get the ball to different guys with all the 100-yard games we’ve had.”

So, New York is moving the ball and spreading it around. Things just seem to come to a screeching halt inside the opponents' 20.

And that has led to plenty of losses and long nights.

“Yeah, it always weighs on you,” Reich said. “I mean, when your record is what it is and when you go nine quarters without scoring a touchdown, yeah. That’s why we’re here all hours of the day, trying to get right. And so that starts with me. I’m the offensive coordinator.

"So we’re working hard to get that right. I’m confident we will.”

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