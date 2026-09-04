Frank Solich, who coached at both schools, refuses to choose sides for Ohio-Nebraska season opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Frank Solich has a big decision to make before he leaves the house to go to Memorial Stadium for Nebraska's opener against Ohio on Saturday.

“I've been thinking about what to wear,” he said with a laugh Thursday.

He's already ruled out red or green, the school colors for Nebraska and Ohio, respectively.

“I'll wear white,” he said. “But wait. Ohio will be in white jerseys. OK, I'll wear black. Well, then you're representing the Nebraska Blackshirts (defense).”

What's a guy to do?

“I’m going to wear something neutral,” he said. “I appreciate both schools. I'm not going to favor one school by the attire I wear.”

Solich's conundrum is the result of his spending all or part of five decades as a player, assistant and head coach at Nebraska before he went on to become the Mid-American Conference's all-time wins leader over 16 years at Ohio.

Solich was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024. Nebraska's locker room is named after him. The Bobcats play on Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.

Solich, who turns 82 next week, moved back to Lincoln last year from Idaho so he and his wife, Pam, could be closer to family. He'll be guest of honor at the game, participating in the coin toss and receiving the Legends Award from the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.

“Emotionally, it has not gripped me like you might think,” he said. “I certainly was involved with both schools for quite a long time. Great universities, both of them. Really enjoyed it. I knew when it was time for me to get out of coaching . I can look back on it and feel good about what was accomplished and I’ve got no regrets about anything in the business.”

Solich played fullback for the Cornhuskers in the 1960s, was a longtime assistant to Tom Osborne and had a six-year record of 58-19 when he was fired in 2003 in a controversial move by then-athletic director Steve Pederson. At Ohio, he turned around the Bobcats and went 115-82 with 11 bowl appearances.

“Coach is just a wonderful man and a tremendous example to all us young coaches of always attacking what's next — being a great player, being a great position coach, being a great head coach and taking Nebraska to a national championship game," Huskers coach Matt Rhule said. "And then when adversity hits, as it sometimes does, always knowing there's another chapter and making your next chapter your best chapter.”

John Hauser, who begins his first full season as Ohio's coach, said Solich built the foundation for the Bobcats and remains connected to the program.

“I call him, he picks up,” Hauser said. “I can ask him anything. He's been through all of this, so having him as a resource and going back to his place for this first game is pretty neat.”

Same as with his gameday wardrobe, Solich maintained neutrality when asked which team he would be pulling for Saturday.

“I'd like to see it end in a tie, but that doesn't happen anymore,” he said. “I'm just hoping for, and am expecting, a competitive, hard-fought, tough football game.”

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here