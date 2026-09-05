Freshman QB Brandon accounts for 5 TDs to lead No. 20 Tennessee over Furman 56-9

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Faizon Brandon threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead No. 20 Tennessee to a 56-9 victory over Furman on Saturday.

In a little over two quarters, the freshman hit Mike Matthews on scoring passes of 55 and 57 yards to spark the Volunteers to a 42-0 lead before redshirt freshman quarterback George MacIntyre took over.

DeSean Bishop rushed for 97 yards and a score but lost a fumble. Justin Baker's 73-yard TD run was a fourth quarter highlight.

Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam, who transferred from Penn State, sacked Furman quarterback Jake Garcia three times.

The Paladins, who play in the Football Championship Subdivision, scored all their points after Tennessee turnovers. Garcia was 8 for 17 for 36 yards. Isaiah Davis had a 23-yard touchdown run.

Tennessee scored 21 points in the second quarter. While the Vols' offensive had trouble asserting itself early — rushing for just 32 yards in the first quarter — they generated 144 yards in the second quarter. Brandon ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in the first 30 minutes.

The Takeaway

Tennessee’s lopsided win won’t move the needle much when it comes to improving the Vols’ No. 20 ranking. What it will do is give them a measure of confidence to take on the road against Georgia Tech next week and give Brandon some experience to fall back on in a hostile environment.

Furman, meanwhile, can go into the rest of its schedule knowing it won’t see an opponent that is tougher than the one the Paladins just faced.

Up Next

Furman plays at Mercer on Sept. 12.

Tennessee is at Georgia Tech on Sept. 12.

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